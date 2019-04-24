Margaret A.L. (Buckley) Newbury, Bucky, age 95, of Fall River, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of late George H. Newbury. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Regina (Pineualt) Buckley, she has been a lifelong resident of the city. She also enjoyed summering at her cottage in Little Compton on South Shore Beach. A Veteran of the United States Navy Waves, she served during World War II and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. Mrs. Newbury worked as a Switchboard Operator for the Department of transportation for over twenty years before her retirement in 1980. An excellent seamstress, she made her own clothes as well as clothing for her family. She enjoyed all crafts including painting, crocheting and knitting. She was a member of the Fall River Womens Club, St. Marys Cathedral Seniors, the Senior Sweetheart Pageant, the Anita Raposa Seniors, the Corky Row Club, the A.M/ Vets and the friends of St. Annes. She was a communicant of St. Marys Cathedral. She is survived by one brother, Charles Buckley and his wife Lorraine of New Bedford, three nieces, Linda Marsh, Jean Siwik and her husband Gary, Jo-Anne Chagnon and her husband Richard; one nephew, Charlie Buckley and many great-nieces and nephews. She was the Aunt of the late Deborah Dubois. Her Funeral will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 9:00AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Marys Cathedral, Spring St., Fall River. Visiting hours Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary