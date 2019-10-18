|
Margaret (Borges) Carvalho, age 68 of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Furnas, So Miguel, Aores, she was the beloved wife of John Carvalho and the daughter of the late Joo M. & Maria I. (Goncalves) Borges. Prior to retiring, Margaret worked for Shelburne Shirt as a Supervisor and was also a devoted parishioner of Santo Christo Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: William Carvalho (wife Stacy) and her daughter: Deborah Carvalho Vaillancourt (husband Jason) all of Fall River; siblings: Anna I. Borges of Fall River, John L. Borges of New Bedford, & Fernando Borges of Westport; Grandchildren: Cody & Courtney Carvalho, Ryan & Aidan Vaillancourt; many nieces & nephews. Margarets funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Monday, Oct. 21st here at 8:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Santo Christo Church at 9:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday, Oct. 20th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
