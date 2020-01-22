Home

Margaret (Rosa) Hodgson, 100, of Fall River, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hathaway Manor. She was the widow of Clarence Hodgson and former wife of the late Joseph Ernest Ayotte. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Faria) Rosa. Mrs Hodgson resided in Acushnet and New Bedford for many years and the past 43 years in Fall River. She was was employed as a stitcher at Winfield Luggage and Fairhaven Corp. until her retirement. Her family includes her daughter, Rosemary T. Hubert and her husband, Albert of Acushnet; 2 sons, Ernest Randall Ayotte and his wife, Edna of Naples, FL and Dennis A. Ayotte of Punta Gorda, FL; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Manuel, George and Mary Rosa. Visiting hours in the funeral home Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. Her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Francis Xavier Church, Acushnet. Those wishing to attend are invited to go directly to the church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements entrusted to AUBERTINE-LOPES FUNERAL HOME, 129 Allen St., New Bedford. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.aubertine-lopes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 22, 2020
