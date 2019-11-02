The Herald News Obituaries
|
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Margaret J. Reed (McKnight), age 95, passed away at her home in Fall River, Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late William A. Reed, Sr. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Pereira; two sons, William A. Reed, Jr. and Paul A. Reed; one sister, Louise Reynolds and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Maureen Souza. Her services will be private and are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. For tributes, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 2, 2019
