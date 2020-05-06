|
Margaret M. "Peg" Dessert, 75, of Westport, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of Kermeth C. Dessert, they shared 41 years of marriage. Mrs. Dessert was born in Mattapan, MA daughter of the late Mary (MacLean) Sullivan and had been a lifelong resident of Westport. Prior to her retirement, she co-owned and operated the former Ellie's Place in Westport for over 20 years with her husband. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Survivors along with her husband include 4 daughters: Erika L. Deschenes and her husband Rene of Tiverton, Dawn Dessert of Taunton, Diane Pace and her husband Mike of Venice, FL and Deborah Mize of Fargo, ND; her son: Kermeth C. Dessert, Jr. and his wife Nadine of Somerset; a brother: Leo Fedor and his wife Jan of Buffalo, NY; along with 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Brian Crete. The Family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Community Nurse and Home Care for the compassionate care they gave to Mrs. Dessert. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701 or to Community Nurse and Home Care, 62 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719.
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2020