FALL RIVER-Margaret M. (Tansey) Pietraszek, 87, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Jan F. Pietraszek.
Margaret was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late William F. Tansey and Mary V. (Walsh) Tansey.
Margaret was a lifelong resident of Fall River and a communicant of Holy Name Church. She graduated with the first class of Mount St. Mary's Academy in 1950 and went on to graduate from Bryant College. She was employed locally as a legal secretary for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her son Jan Pietraszek of Fall River; her brother, Thomas Tansey of Westport and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was the sister of the late William, Arthur and J. Russell Tansey and niece of the late Bernadette Walsh.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:30am in the Chapel of the Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will be private.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 13, 2019