Margaret M. Peggy Rumbut, 83, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on September 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of John T. Rumbut, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Peg was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late John F. Gill and Annie (Hayden) Gill. Peg attended local schools and was a well known and respected antique dealer. She was an avid New England Sports fan and enjoyed the time she spent reading and tending to her garden. Peg also enjoyed family trips to Squam Lake, NH and traveling around New England. She was a wonderful wife and mother who cared deeply for her family and her many loving nieces and nephews. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Nancy Souza and her husband Donald of Fall River and John Rumbut and his wife Cindy of Assonet; sister, Arlene Souza and her husband James of GA; grandchildren, Donald, Joshua and Noah and a large loving extended family. She was the sister of the late John and Francis Gill, Annie Dagwan, Gladys Albert, Edna Gill and Ruth Moore. The family wishes to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care a provided to Peg by the staff of the Catholic Memorial Home. Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will precede the service from 9-11am in the funeral hime Donations in her memory may be made to the Freetown Library Assoc. 6 North Main St., Assonet, MA 02702. To light a memorial candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 26, 2019