A most wonderful lady. She was my mother's best friend all of her life. { Pauline Desruisseaux-Alves- Barboza}. My earliest memory was when I was 4 years old. She always remembered me on birthdays and holidays. This special memory was an Easter holiday and she surprised me with a beautifully wrapped chocolate egg that seemed so huge in my little hands and was filled with fruity deliciousness. She passed on my mothers birthday and I'm sure she was there to greet her as she entered her heavenly home. My sincere sympathy to her family.

Charlene Gammiero

Friend