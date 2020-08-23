Margaret (Peggy) DiPersio, age 86, passed away on August 14, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1934 to the late Anne (Harrington) and the Walter Malone, Sr. She was married to the late Henry DiPersio. She was also predeceased by sister-in-law Muriel Malone. She leaves with sadness: her brother Walter Malone, Jr. her dear niece Elizabeth Link (Andrew) and grand-nephews Matthew and Ryan; her nephew David Malone (Kara), grand-nephews Dylan, Griffin, and Ryder and grand-niece Chloe. She is also survived by her extended second family, Noreen and James Bordeau, Jennifer Paradis (Randy) and Emma, Aidan, and Colin, Jamie Casey (Conor), and Jill Hill (Nick) and Hadley Quinn and Everett. She is also survived by long-time friends Sharon Manley and Joanne Leahy Peggy grew up in Swansea, MA. She graduated from Joseph Case High School in 1952 and Bridgewater State Teachers College in 1956. Peggy moved to Meriden, CT, where she taught at Israel Putnam School for 36 years. She started as a fifth-grade teacher. In 1970, she received her masters degree in Special Education from Central Connecticut State College, and her remaining years were spent as a learning disabilities specialist. Peggy was a long-standing member of the Association of American University Women. She was a member and past-president of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Lambda Chapter. Peggy was also a member of Holy Angels Church, a member of the Meriden Council of Catholic Women and a past-president of the Holy Angels Womens Club. Peggy was an avid reader and enjoyed music and the theater. She had a big heart, and enjoyed friendships with many outstanding people. She will be deeply missed, as she was dearly loved. A private burial will be held at St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River MA. A Mass and celebration of life will be held as soon as possible in the future, when all can remember her together. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.