Margaret (Oliveira) Medeiros, 91 of Fall River, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late Noel Medeiros and the daughter of the late Theodore & Mary (Carellas) Oliveira. Prior to retiring, Margaret worked as a Section Supervisor for WT Grant Co. & K-Mart. She was a parishioner of St. Josephs Church and a member of the Classy Ladies club. Margaret was survived by several nieces and nephews, and was the sister of the late Hilda Hamel, Joseph Oliveira, and Brother Theodore Oliveira, CFC. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2020