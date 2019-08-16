Home

Margaret 'Peggy' (Hough) Renard, 94, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday,August 7, 2019. A longtime waitress at the former Coachman Restaurant in Tiverton, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing and camping. S he leaves three children, Robert Renard Jr. and his wife Linda of Swansea, Brian Renard and his spouse David of Truro, and Sandra Leandro and her husband Robert of Swansea; five grandchildren, Robert Renard III, Jennifer Deforge, Amy Menard, Nicholas Marcoux and Brittany McGuire; five great-grandchildren, Robert Renard IV, Brayden Menard, Troy Renard, Logan Marcoux and Nora McGuire and a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Mokas) Hough. She was the mother of the late Pauline and Karen Renard, grandmother of the late Melissa Marcoux, sister of the late Lillian Deda and Thomas Hough, the aunt of the late Carol Heywood and the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Melling) Hough. Her Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 8/19 at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Church. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38501. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 16, 2019
