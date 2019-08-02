|
Margaret (Cabral) Rondeau, 82, of Fall River passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Joseph & Emelia (Ferreira) Cabral. She is survived by her sisters Mary "Liz" DaSilva of Fall River, Noreen Ferreira of Lakeville, and her brothers Joseph Cabral, wife Cheryl, of Mineral, VA and Retired Captain Peter Cabral, wife Helen, of Somerset, as well as many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family Margaret will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 2, 2019