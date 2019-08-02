Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rondeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rondeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Rondeau Obituary
Margaret (Cabral) Rondeau, 82, of Fall River passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Joseph & Emelia (Ferreira) Cabral. She is survived by her sisters Mary "Liz" DaSilva of Fall River, Noreen Ferreira of Lakeville, and her brothers Joseph Cabral, wife Cheryl, of Mineral, VA and Retired Captain Peter Cabral, wife Helen, of Somerset, as well as many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family Margaret will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.