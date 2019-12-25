|
Margaret (Leonard) Thibeault, 84, of Fall River, MA; passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at South Pointe Rehabilitation &Skilled Care Center. Wife of the late Roger D. Thibeault. Margaret was born in Fall River, MA a daughter of the late Chester A. Leonard and Theresa (Blood) Leonard. Mrs. Thibeault was a lifelong resident of Fall River. Mrs. Thibeault worked for the former San' Toro Manufacturing for 35 years in the Mens Sports Center. Margaret was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Parish of Tiverton, RI. She was a member of St. Annes Fraternity. Margaret is survived by a brother, Chester Leonard and his wife Teresa of Oveida, FL; two grandchildren, Derek Thibeault and his wife Bridget of Fall River and Daniel Thibeault and his wife Kristine of Westport four great-grandchildren D.J. Aiden, Lacey and Nora, and a step great-grandchild Glenn Catt a daughter in-law Diane Thibeault of Westport as well as several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her niece Deb Vautrin for the extraordinary care and comfort that was given. She also was the mother to the late Donald Thibeault and sister of the late Barbara Medeiros and Florence Jacomino. Margarets funeral will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 8:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:00AM in Holy Ghost Parish 316 Judson St. Tiverton, RI. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Margarets memory to Breast Cancer research Foundation 28 West 44th St. Ste 609 New York, NY 10036.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 25, 2019