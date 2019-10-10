|
Margaret Dexter (Strahorn) Xifaras, a New Bedford lawyer, citizen activist and stalwart Democrat, died shortly after midnight on October 8, 2019 of metastatic breast cancer. She was 74. Universally known as MarDee, she played a vital behind the scenes role in state and national Democratic Party politics for nearly 50 years. She served on the Democratic State Committee for 48 years, often acting as parliamentarian at state conventions, and on the Democratic National Committee and as a delegate or super delegate to Democratic National Convention for 30 years. MarDee was a partner in the New Bedford law firm of Lang, Xifaras and Bullard and was key force behind creation of the states first andonly public law school. She described establishment of the UMass Law School in Dartmouth as her greatest public accomplishment. She served on the UMass Board of Trustees, State Board of Bar Overseers and was an active esteemed member of the state Bar Association known for her expertise in family law and ethics. In her 35-year legal career, MarDee resolved numerous and complicated legal matters with a consistent commitment to fairness, integrity and creative problem solving. She is survived by her husband, retired Judge John M. Xifaras of Marion; her three children: Michael John (M.J.) Xifaras and his wife Rachel of Tallahassee, Florida; Juliet Dexter Xifaras and her husband Thomas Cooney of Mattapoisett; Attorney Dena Xifaras and her husband Michael Papadakis of Mattapoisett; six much loved grandchildren: Yanni, Zoe, Spiros, Stella, Thomas and Theo; two brothers: John Strahorn of Maryland and James Strahorn of California and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mardees life will be held on Sunday,October 13th at 2pm at the UMass Law School in Dartmouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider joining friends and family in endowing a scholarship at UMass Law to honor Mardees legacy. Memorial donations may be sent to UMass Law, Attn: Paula Cabral, 333 Faunce Corner Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan FuneralHomes. For online tributes please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 10, 2019