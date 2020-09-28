1/1
Margarida R. Fernandes
Margarida R (Almeida) Fernandes, 82, of Westport, wife of Antonio R Fernandes, passed away at home Sat 9/26 after a long illness. Born in Bretanha, St. Michael, Azores, daughter of the late Joao & Maria (Raposo) de Almeida, she was employed in the local textile industry for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and tending to the flowers in her garden. Besides her husband, of 50 years, she leaves: a daughter, Marie Saozinha Soares of Westport; 4 siblings, Maria Vincent of Westport, Mariana Miranda of Swansea, Antonio Almeida of Fall River & Jose Almeida of Somerset; 3 grandchildren, Brian, Taylor & Morgan Soares; 4 great grandchildren, Natalia, Breno, Alex & Everleigh; many nieces & nephews. Also sister of the late Louisa Pina & Joao Almeida, Jr. Her Calling Hours will be held in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford Street, Fall River, Tuesday 6-8. All are required to wear masks (covering both nose & mouth) and maintain distancing while in the funeral home. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, 569 Sanford Rd, Westport, Wednesday at 10:30 am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Gathering at funeral home Wednesday morning prior to mass is private. Due to the pandemic, those who have flu-like symptoms, or who are at risk due to compromised health conditions, are kindly urged to convey sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that family receive online condolences you may wish to share, please submit only through the funeral home website: www.silvafaria.com

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
SEP
30
Memorial Gathering
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
