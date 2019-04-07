Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Lovenbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite C. Lovenbury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite C. Lovenbury Obituary
Marguerite C. (Emond) Lovenbury, 95, of Fall River pas- sed away, Friday, April 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur Lovenbury and the daughter of the late John and Yvonne (Mandeville) Emond. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday at 9A.M. from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M., at St. Josephs Church, 1335 N. Main Street, Fall River. Interment will be private. Calling hours will be Monday from 5 | 7 P.M. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now