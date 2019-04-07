|
Marguerite C. (Emond) Lovenbury, 95, of Fall River pas- sed away, Friday, April 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur Lovenbury and the daughter of the late John and Yvonne (Mandeville) Emond. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday at 9A.M. from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M., at St. Josephs Church, 1335 N. Main Street, Fall River. Interment will be private. Calling hours will be Monday from 5 | 7 P.M. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2019