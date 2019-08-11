|
Marguerite M. Peggy (Reis) Ethier, RN, 88, of Fall River passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Sgt. Raymond A. Ethier, FRPD, the daughter of the late John and Mary Alice (Mign- eault) Reis and the sister of the late John Everett Reis. A St. Anne Hospital School of Nursing graduate, she was employed by St. Anne Hospital and Dr. John P. Malloy. She was a Holy Rosary Church volunteer. Her Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30 AM at Catholic Memorial Home, Highland Ave. Fall River. Visitation omitted. Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St.Fall River, MA 02721. Arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, Fall River. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 11, 2019