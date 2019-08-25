|
Marguerite Rose (Forcier) Trudeau, 98, a former resident of Somerset and Swansea, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Catholic Memorial Home. She was the widow of Edgar G. Trudeau. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late William C. Forcier and the late Rose (LHeureux) Forcier, after graduating high school she worked for a time as a dental assistant for Dr. Peladeau in the city, and in marriage turned her attentions to raising her six children. She was a longtime communicant of St. Louis de France Church in Swansea, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the St. Thomas More Senior Citizens, volunteered with A.R.C., and is remembered fondly for her love of baking and home crafts, particularly the individual Christmas stockings she made for many members of her family. She is survived by two sons, David Trudeau of Swansea and Paul Trudeau of Somerset; four daughters, Suzanne Zolnierz of Oklahoma, Medeleine Oliveira of Fall River, Elizabeth McElroy of Assonet, and Janine Ainsworth of Florida; two brothers, Leonard Forcier of Tiverton, RI, and Bernard Forcier of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Clarence Joe Forcier and Adriene Forcier. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather from 9:30 - 10:30 am in the funeral home. An 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Louis de France Church, Swansea. Entombment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Donations may be made to the Alzheimers Unit of the Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River, MA 02720, or to the . For facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 25, 2019