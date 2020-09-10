Marguerite V. Sorel, 91, beloved widow of Rudolph N. Sorel, passed away on August 22, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Melbourne, FL after a long illness. They were happily married for 54 years. She was the mother of Claudette Raymond and Elianne Sorel of Palm Bay Florida; Catherine Mendoza (husband Wayne) of Fall River MA and the late Norman Sorel (wife Betty Sorel of Westport, MA). She leaves 7 Grandchildren; Michelle Pannoni, Steven Raymond, Shawn Raymond, Monique Scales (husband Mathew), Norman Sorel (Tracy) Stacy Cabral (husband Kevin) Kristen Mantel (husband Nick), 9 Great-grandchildren, Catherine and Bret DaCosta, Christopher Paquette, Adrionna Pannoni, Nathan and Sean Scales, Mariyah and Bentley Cabral, Landon and Chase Mantel, 2 Great-great Grandchildren Liv DaCosta-Robinson and Reid DaCosta and many nieces and nephews . She was the daughter of the late Marie (Labbe) LeVasseur and Thomas LeVasseur. She was pre-deceased by a sister Yvette Collins and 5 brothers; Armand, Roland, Raymond, Lorenzo and Rudolph LeVasseur. Mrs. Sorel was the owner of 'Margies House of Beauty' for 41 years. On several occasions she opened her doors for seniors who couldnt afford to have their hair done; gave them free hairstyles and perms and fed them. She took her staff to a nursing home and gave the residents cuts, perms and hairstyles at no cost. She was generous beyond words. Margie (as she liked to be called) was a proud member of the Fall River Evening Lioness and the Carousel Lions' Club, whose goals were eye research, hearing conservation and in behalf of local charities. As President of the Fall River Evening Lioness Club at the 56th annual convention for Massachusetts District 33 she took home awards for 'Best President, Best Club and Best Scrapbook'. She was involved in the Lions Foreign Exchange program; taking in students from Japan and Finland. If you walked into her home, she would set a place at the table and feed you. If you had a need for anything, she would manage to supply it whether it was a kitchen chair, transportation or food. She, along with her husband were generous and very special people, always fun filled, hosting many family clam boils, special events, reunions and all the holiday gatherings. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:30am in St. Marys Cathedral, Spring St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame Cemtery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 13th from 1-4pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required throughout the funeral and Hathaway Funeral Service staff will assist all in attendance. Donations in Marguerites memory may be made to you local Lions club. To leave a message for the family, please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com