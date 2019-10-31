Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Roque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria A. Roque

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria A. Roque Obituary
Maria A. (Moniz) Roque, age 67, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Born in Sao Miguel Acores, she was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Cordelina (Silva) Moniz, and wife of Jacinto Roque. Maria enjoyed knitting and enjoying Portuguese meals with her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Christopher Bravo (wife Ilda), Michael Bravo (wife Sidonia) and Clemente Roque, siblings: Idelta Martins, Nelly Barbosa, Lenord Damas, and Manuel Moniz, grandchildren: Joshua, Shelby, Kelsey, Mackenzie Bravo, C.J. and Brittanie Roque, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Jaime Moniz. Her calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday November 1st from 4-7 P.M. Cremation to follow. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -