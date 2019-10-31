|
Maria A. (Moniz) Roque, age 67, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Born in Sao Miguel Acores, she was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Cordelina (Silva) Moniz, and wife of Jacinto Roque. Maria enjoyed knitting and enjoying Portuguese meals with her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Christopher Bravo (wife Ilda), Michael Bravo (wife Sidonia) and Clemente Roque, siblings: Idelta Martins, Nelly Barbosa, Lenord Damas, and Manuel Moniz, grandchildren: Joshua, Shelby, Kelsey, Mackenzie Bravo, C.J. and Brittanie Roque, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Jaime Moniz. Her calling hours will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday November 1st from 4-7 P.M. Cremation to follow. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 31, 2019