Maria Amelia Viveiros, age 73, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on March 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Viveiros for 51 years. Born in Ponta Delgada, So Miguel, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Benevides) Ferreira. Prior to retirement she worked as a supervisor for Griffin Mfg. for many years. She loved cooking, baking and spending time with family. Maria was an active parishoner and eucharistic minister at St. Michaels Church. Along with her husband she is survived by her sons Christopher Viveiros and Matthew (wife Jeannette) Viveiros; several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Seraphine and Julio Ferreira. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Steward Hospice, Dr. John Yang, the oncology nurses and the entire staff for their care and compassion. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, March 7th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Michaels Church at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Friday, March 6th from 5-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 or St. Michaels Soup Kitchen, 148 Essex St. Fall River, MA 02720. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 4, 2020