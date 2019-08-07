|
Maria C. (Medeiros) DaSilva, age 91, of Swansea, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Antonio DaSilva. Born in Sao Miguel, Acores, Portugal, a daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Aguiar) Medeiros, she immigrated to the United States and lived in Tiverton before moving to Swansea. A talented seamstress, she worked in the textile industry at Fall River Mills for several years. In addition to sewing, she also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She is survived by four sons, John Silva and his wife Natalie of Westport, Anthony Silva and his wife Eugenia of Swansea, Joseph Silva of Clayville, RI and Samuel Silva of Tiverton. She is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Antonio Medeiros. Her Funeral will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 6 to 8 p.m. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 7, 2019