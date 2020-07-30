1/1
Maria C. Lima
Maria C. Lima, age 97, passed away on July 28, 2020 at Fall River Healthcare. She was the beloved wife of the late Francisco Lima Jr. Born in Fenais da Luz, St. Michael, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Joao Viera and Vicencia (Botelho) Lima. Maria is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Maria A. Simao, Maria C. Medeiros, Joao V. and Manuel V. Botelho. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Saturday, August 1st with extended calling hours from 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
