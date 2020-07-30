Maria C. Lima, age 97, passed away on July 28, 2020 at Fall River Healthcare. She was the beloved wife of the late Francisco Lima Jr. Born in Fenais da Luz, St. Michael, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Joao Viera and Vicencia (Botelho) Lima. Maria is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Maria A. Simao, Maria C. Medeiros, Joao V. and Manuel V. Botelho. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Saturday, August 1st with extended calling hours from 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
.