Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Maria C. Mello

Maria C. Mello Obituary
Maria C. (Pevide) Mello, 78, of Fall River passed away March 21, 2020 at Fall River HealthCare. She was the wife of Manuel F. Mello. Born in Furnas, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Maria do Carmo (Cabral) Pevide. Mrs. Mello was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and had worked as an Inspector for the former Aberdeen Manufacturing for many years. Her greatest passion was being a loving wife and mother. Along with her husband, survivors include her son: Richard F. Mello (wife: Valerie) of Fall River; her granddaughter: Ashley Nicole Furtado; her brother: Joseph Pevide; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Christine Marie Furtado and sister of the late Lurdes Mello. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home | Columbia Street Chapel, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneral Homes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 24, 2020
