Maria Catarina Ferreira
Maria Catarina Ferreira, 91, widow of Fernando Ferreira, died Thu 10/15 at Silver Creek Manor after a long illness. Born in Lomba do Carro, Povoacao, St Michael, Azores, daughter of the late Julio & Maria (Raposo) Carreiro, she emigrated to Fall River in 1960. She worked in the local garment industry, at former Kim & Jim Sportswear and Terry Dee, and was a member of ILGWU. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, and spending time with family. She leaves: 3 children, Jose Ferreira (wife Helena) & Veneranda Miozza (husband Richard) both of Fall River, and John Ferreira (wife Urania) of Tiverton; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. Sister of Giselda da Mota of E. Providence and the late Joseph Carreiro. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Funeral Home were private due to Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. To ensure that family receive online condolences, please submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
