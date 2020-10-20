Maria Catarina Ferreira, 91, widow of Fernando Ferreira, died Thu 10/15 at Silver Creek Manor after a long illness. Born in Lomba do Carro, Povoacao, St Michael, Azores, daughter of the late Julio & Maria (Raposo) Carreiro, she emigrated to Fall River in 1960. She worked in the local garment industry, at former Kim & Jim Sportswear and Terry Dee, and was a member of ILGWU. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, and spending time with family. She leaves: 3 children, Jose Ferreira (wife Helena) & Veneranda Miozza (husband Richard) both of Fall River, and John Ferreira (wife Urania) of Tiverton; 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. Sister of Giselda da Mota of E. Providence and the late Joseph Carreiro. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Funeral Home were private due to Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. To ensure that family receive online condolences, please submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
.