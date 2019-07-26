|
Maria Burns-Cuthbert Greenhorn, 86, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A resident of Glen Burnie, MD, she was born on September 7, 1932, in Acushnet, MA, the daughter of Maria Burns and John William Cuthbert. After attending Saint Marys Cathedral School and graduating in 1951 from B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, MA, Maria moved to Glen Burnie. While working at Westinghouse AirArm Division from 1952 to 1959, she met and married Kenneth E Greenhorn. After their wedding on June 30, 1956 they made their home and raised their family in Glen Burnie. Maria is survived by three daughters: Stephanie Gallagher (Sean); Susan Coburn; and Stacey Ramage. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth, and grandson Jason Coburn. As a child during WWII, Maria sang for the troops at various Red Cross locations in Massachusetts. She was a past member of Holy Trinity and an active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and sang in the choirs. She was a past member of the National Federation of Womens Clubs. Maria always enjoyed being at the ocean, even though she had a fear of the water. In her 60s, she overcame her fear and learned how to swim. She volunteered at Maryland Therapeutic Riding in Crownsville and in her 70s, learned how to ride horses. Always having a love of music, Maria enjoyed attending Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concerts and performances sponsored by the Maryland Arts Council. She was a founding member of the Pascal Senior Center book club and enjoyed taking Tai Chi classes there as well. Maria showed compassion to those in need, putting others first and taking time to care for family, many friends and acquaintances. She loved reading and gaining knowledge in all subject areas especially in holistic living, nurturing mind, body and spirit. Following a funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 11am on July 31st and a celebration of life luncheon, Maria will be interred at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery in Maryland with her husband. Donations in memory of Maria Greenhorn can be directed to or to Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Herald News on July 26, 2019