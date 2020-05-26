|
|
Maria (DaFonte) DaCunha, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Maria was born on June 19th, 1930 in Vilela das Lages, Cabanamaior Portugal. She was the wife of the late Joao R DaCunha. Maria along with her husband Joao were the founding owners of Cunhas Bakery in Fall River where she loved working until retiring in 2002. Maria was a devoted mother to Mario DaCunha and his wife Renee, Joseph DaCunha and his wife Rosie, Rose Vertentes and her husband Louis and the late Maria DaCunha. She was a beloved vovo to Jason and Shaun DaCunha, Dawn Arruda, Shannon Mahoney and Cory, Dakota and Caden Vertentes. Also a beloved great grandmother to Madison, Ashton, Shelby, Brayton, Stella, Ford and Scarlett. Maria also leaves behind siblings Laurinda and Antonio DaFonte and several nieces and nephews. Her niece Elizabeth DaFonte will always hold a special place in her heart. Maria was a member of Santo Christo Church. Her faith in God was very important to her and she loved praying the rosary. Maria enjoyed spending time outside gardening and was especially proud of her Tiger Lilies. Maria also loved spending time with her family, always wanting you to eat whether you were hungry or not. She was always offering food and always willing to share her stash of goodies. For that reason, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marias name to the Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry 235 Nashua St, Fall River MA 02721. Due to the COVID pandemic, Marias funeral arrangements, under the care of Oliveira Funeral Home are private. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com
Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2020