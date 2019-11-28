|
Maria (Pereira) De Freitas, age 93, passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Born in Capelas Sao Miguel, Acores, she was the daughter of the late Joao Dias Pereira and Maria Dos Anjos Rego Dias, and was the wife of the late Joao De Freitas. Maria enjoyed playing cards, was an excellent seamstress and embroiderer, and loved spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Eldora Ferreira, of Assonet, Benvinda OLeary, David Freitas, Rita Desmaris (husband David), Melania Rosa (husband Luis), John Freitas (wife Susan), Antone Freitas all of Fall River, and Suzanna Alves (husband Manuel) of New Bedford, sister Conceicao Gomes, 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Clifton Nursing Home and Charlton Memorial Hospital especially Maria Amaral for their exceptional care. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River, Friday, November 29th with extended calling hours from 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Joseph Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 28, 2019