Maria de Lourdes Alberto Obituary
Maria de Lourdes (Chaves) Alberto, age 86, of Tiverton, passed away peacefully at Charlton Memorial Hospital on June 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose Alberto. Born in Capelas, So Miguel, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Palmira (Pavao) Chaves. Maria was an employee for over 20 years at Chaves Market. She was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton. Maria loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who she helped raise and cared for. Maria is survived by her sons Joseph and Edward Alberto of Tiverton and daughter Peggy Gaughan (husband Christopher) of Westport; brother Claudio Chaves (wife Ana) of Fall River; sister-in-law Maria Conceicio Chaves of Somerset; grandchildren Michael and Alexandra Melo, Cassandra and Lindsey Gaughan. Maria was predeceased by her daughter Natalie Alberto Melo and her brother Manuel Chaves. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Friday, June 28th with extended calling hours from 9-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 27, 2019
