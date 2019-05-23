Home

Maria dos Anjos Benevides Obituary
Maria dos Anjos (Moniz) Benevides, 86 of Fall River, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Capelas, So Miguel, Aores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Moniz & Francisca da Estrela and the beloved wife of the late Joao M. Benevides. Maria had worked as a seamstress from home, and was a parishioner of St. Michaels Church. She is survived by her son: David Benevides (wife Nelia) of Fall River; three grandchildren: Angelina, Jonathan, & Joseph Benevides; one sister: Regina Moniz Caetano; nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Agostinho & Manuel Moniz, & Maria Jose Cambra. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River, on Saturday, May 25th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Friday, May 24th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 23, 2019
