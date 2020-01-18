Home

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Maria E. Cruz Obituary
Maria Eduarda (Domingues) Cruz, 83, of Fall River, wife of Manuel S. Cruz, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born in Furnas, St. Michael, Azores. She was an employee of Trina for many years. Her greatest joy was cooking and feeding her beloved grandchildren. She was a great storyteller and loved making people laugh. Besides her husband of 58 years, she leaves three daughters, Mary R. Cruz (husband the late Joseph Peixoto) of Fall River, Maria E. Cruz (husband Jeffrey Russell) of Dartmouth and Diane Thomas (husband Shawn) of Westport; six grandchildren, John Andrade, Olivia Peixoto, Lucas Russell, Christopher Thomas, Rachel Thomas and Alexander Thomas; a brother, Miguel Domingues of Somerset and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Ernesto and Maria Gloria (Tomasia) Domingues. Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Santo Christo Church. Burial, Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 18, 2020
