Maria E. (Machado) daLuz, age 93 of Taunton and previously of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Furnas, Sao Miguel, Acores, Maria emigrated to the US in 1969. She was the daughter of the late Manuel & Maria E. (Rego) Machado, and the wife of the late Silvester B. daLuz. Prior to retiring, Maria worked for Darwood Mfg. as a Sewing Machine Operator. She was a parishioner of St. Michaels Church and in her spare time, loved spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her Three Sons: Joseph B., Silvester M. & David B. daLuz all of Fall River; Three Daughters: Rosa Braga of Somerset, Gabriela Brito (husband Antonio) of Taunton & Eugenia 'Gina' Perry of Somerset; a Sister: Maria Gabriela Costa of Fall River; Nine Grandchildren: Rick, Michael, & David Braga, Scott & Timothy daLuz, Tanya Brito, Monica Houghton, & Victoria Beck, and Nicole Perry; Ten Great-Grandchildren: Tyler & Makenah Braga, Phoenix Brito, Jayden & Avery daLuz, Hunter & Ryder Lefevre, Lily & Emma Braga, and Cora Beck; many nieces & nephews. Maria was the Grandmother of the late Christopher Perry and the Sister of the late Jose, Fernando, Manuel, & Antonio Machado, and Angelina Ricardo. Marias family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Sep. 2nd at 10:00 A.M. in St. Michaels Church. Please go directly to Church. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, F.R. Calling hours on Tuesday, Sep. 1st from 4-8 P.M. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.