Marias family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Sep. 2nd at 10:00 A.M. in St. Michaels Church. Please go directly to Church. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, F.R. Calling hours on Tuesday, Sep. 1st from 4-8 P.M. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.