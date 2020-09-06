Maria Emilia (Pedro) Pires, 80, of Fall River, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in New Bedford. She was the wife of Artur Pires. Born in Seada, Vila de Rei, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Miguel and Luisa Maria Pedro. She had worked in the textile industry for many years and then had worked in the BMC Durfee High School cafeteria where she loved putting smiles on kids' faces. Maria was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. She was a devout catholic, and a member of the Holy Rosary Society. Mrs. Pires was the glue of the family, she loved spending time with them. In addition to her husband of 61 years, she is survived by: her son Rui (wife- Margarida) Pires of Fall River; 2 grandchildren Kendrick and Chadwick Pires, and 3 siblings, Maria Luisa Ricardo, Manuel Pedro both of Fall River, and Lurdes Farinha of Portugal. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, from 5-8PM. Strict adherence to mask wearing (both nose and mouth) and social distancing within both the funeral home and in church is required. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. If you are unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral home's website (www.silvafaria.com
) Thank you!