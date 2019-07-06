Home

Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
8:00 AM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Columbia Street
Maria E. Santo

Maria E. Santo Obituary
Maria Eugenia (Elizardo) Santo, 87, of Fall River passed away at home, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Manuel Santo. She was born in Furnas, St. Michael, Azores a daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Rezendes) Elizardo and had lived in Fall River since 1968. She worked as a machine operator for many years retiring in 1992. Mrs. Santo enjoyed sewing and spending time with family. Survivors include a son, Louis Santo and a daughter, Mary Lou Martins both of Fall River, a sister, Mary Joe Carvalho of Fall River, 2 grandchildren: Andrew and Jennifer, 4 great grandchildren: Nicholas, Logan, Zachary, and Evelyn, several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday at 8 AM at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia Street. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Sunday 5-8 PM. www.oliveirafuneral homes.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 6, 2019
