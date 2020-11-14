Maria Fernanda Ferreira, age 51, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Brigham & Womans Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Roberto Ferreira. Born in Rabo de Peixe, St. Michael, Acores, she was the daughter of the late Agostinho Pereira and Zelina Couto. For years, Maria worked as a quality control inspector for Quaker Fabrics. She loved spending time with her whole family, but most of all she was a devoted wife and mother. Along with her husband she is survived by her daughter Charlize Ferreira of Fall River; siblings Maria Amaral, Agostinho, Carlos, and Belmiro Pereira; as well as many nieces and nephews. Maria was predeceased by her sister Lucia Correia. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate a mass of Christian burial at Santo Christo Church on Monday, November 16th, at 9 A.M. Internment at Oak Grove Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday, November 15th, from 5-7 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy kindly go to www.rogersfuneral.com
.