Maria Fatima (Cabral) Rego, age 70, passed away on Friday May 1st 2020. Born in Agua da Pau, Sao Miguel Acores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Do Rego and Llda (Do Cristo) Cabral and wife of the late Antonio M. Rego. She enjoyed gardening, cleaning, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Nancy Rego, Jennifer Rego, Elizabeth Rego (fianc Chris Rezendes), David Rego (companion Kristin Avila), and Bobby Rego (companion Joy Tabicas) all of Fall River, sister Jorgina Cabral of the Azores, brothers: Eduardo Do Rego of Montreal, Miguel Do Rego of Toronto, and Jeremias Do Rego of the Azores, step sister: Virginia Do Rego of the Azores, grandchildren: Alisha, Tyler, Cayden, Kailee, Christopher, Stephanie, Joshua, Christian, and Victoria, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Marias funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2020