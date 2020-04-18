|
Maria G. DaSilva, 75, wife of Dennis DaSilva, died Thu 4/16 at home after a short illness. Born in Rabo de Peixe, Sao Miguel, Azores, daughter of the late Manuel & Erminia (Narciso) Penacho. She worked in the local garment industry for 42 years, retiring in 2007, and was a member of the ILGWU (now UNITE). She liked to go shopping and enjoyed rides to the Cape. Besides her husband, she leaves: 2 sons, Dennis Silva (wife Andrea) of Fall River and David Silva (wife Tanya) of Dighton; 4 sisters, Adriana Faria, Maria Jose Penacho, Eduarda Oliveira & Dora Carvalho all of Fall River; 3 grandchildren, Gabriella, Ian & Malana; several nieces & nephews. Private Entombment due to Coronavirus outbreak, with Memorial Mass at a later date. To ensure the family receives online condolences, submit only to funeral home website at www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 18, 2020