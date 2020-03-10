|
|
Maria Ilda (Cordeiro) Rebelo, 89 of Fall River, formerly of Attleboro, passed away March 9, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Manuel Rebelo to whom she had been married for 42 years. Born in Feteiras do Sul, Sao Miguel, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Joao and Maria Ascencio Cordeiro. Mrs. Rebelo had worked for 20 years as a Laborer for Automatic Machinery prior to her retirement. She had loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughters: Maria H. Garcia of Attleboro and Maria N. Rebelo of Fall River; her sons: Manuel C. Rebelo and Joseph J. Rebelo, both of Attleboro; her sisters: Natalia Castro of Brazil, Germana Moreira of Fall River, Gilda Sebastiao of CA, Maria Cabral of Westport and Aldina Sebastiao of Fall River; her brother: Joao Cordeiro of NJ; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jose Cordeiro. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday at 9 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home | South Main Street Chapel, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5 | 8 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 10, 2020