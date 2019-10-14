|
Maria Jose (Pereira) Dias, 87, of Fall River passed away October 12, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Manuel Joaquim Pereira and the late Imberto Dias. Born in Capelas, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Manuel Pereira da Terra and Evangelina (Rita) Pereira. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 8AM from Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6 | 8 PM. www.OliveiraFuneral Homes.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 14, 2019