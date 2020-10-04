Maria J. "Mary" Nobrega, 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Christiano G. Nobrega. Mary was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late Manuel and Marianna (Machado) Plinario. Mary was a longtime member of the ILGWU and worked for the Lexcraft Factory as a presser for over 45 years until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, board games and going out to dance. Mary cherished the time she spent with her family, especially taking care of her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Sheila Beausoleil and her husband Steven of Dighton, Linda Francoeur and her husband Richard of Fall River; brother, Domingo Plinario and his wife Millie of TX; grandchildren, Karl Amaral and his wife Christina, Brett Beausoleil and his wife Caitlin of NC., Colby Lynn of NY, and Mya and Jade. Great grandchildren, Dante and Arrya Amaral and Tristan and Teagan Beausoleil; a special godchild Adele and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Manuel Apolinario and John Botelho and grandmother of the late Seth Beausoleil. Private arrangements entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Marys Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Southcoast Visiting Nurses, In memory of Mary Nobrega, 200 Mill, Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. To leave a message for Marys family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
.