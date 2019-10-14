Home

Maria J. Pavao Obituary
Maria Julieta (Rocha) Pavao, 81, of Fall River, wife of Luis M. Pavao, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Ginetes, So Miguel, Azores, she was a longtime parishioner of Santo Christo Church. She loved flowers, cooking and sewing. Besides her husband of 59 years, she leaves her mother, Violanta (Reis) Rocha of Somerset; two children, Dario M. Pavao and his wife Lurdes of Fall River and Emiliano Pavao and his wife Maria of No. Dartmouth; three grandchildren, Derek Pavao and his wife Kelly of No. Dighton, Nicole Stafford and her husband Eric of Fall River and Stacie Pavao of Weymouth; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob and Lucas Pavao and a sister, Maria Manuela Cabral of No. Dartmouth. She was the daughter of the late Silvano Rocha. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Santo Christo Church at 9:00 AM. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 14, 2019
