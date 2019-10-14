|
Maria Julieta (Rocha) Pavao, 81, of Fall River, wife of Luis M. Pavao, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Ginetes, So Miguel, Azores, she was a longtime parishioner of Santo Christo Church. She loved flowers, cooking and sewing. Besides her husband of 59 years, she leaves her mother, Violanta (Reis) Rocha of Somerset; two children, Dario M. Pavao and his wife Lurdes of Fall River and Emiliano Pavao and his wife Maria of No. Dartmouth; three grandchildren, Derek Pavao and his wife Kelly of No. Dighton, Nicole Stafford and her husband Eric of Fall River and Stacie Pavao of Weymouth; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob and Lucas Pavao and a sister, Maria Manuela Cabral of No. Dartmouth. She was the daughter of the late Silvano Rocha. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Santo Christo Church at 9:00 AM. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 14, 2019