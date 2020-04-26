|
Maria Luisa Dos Santos Pacheco, age 93 of Swansea, passed away on Wednesday, April. 22, 2020 in the comforts of her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Terceira, Aores, Maria was the daughter of the late Jose Pedro Dos Santos and the late Maria (Do So Pedro) Dos Santos. She was also the beloved wife of the late Fernando G. Pacheco. Prior to retiring, Maria worked for 10 yrs. as a housekeeper at the Deselate Nursing Home in Warren, RI. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Warren, RI. Most of all, Maria loved to spend quality time with her family and friends. Survivors include his children: Fernando S. & Luis S. Pacheco, Eduardo S. Gamboa, Antonio S. & Jose S. Pacheco, Maria dos Neves Aguiar, Fatima Camara, & Luisa Tavares; siblings: Valdemar Dos Santos & Maria Alcide; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, & nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Firminio, Jose, Elvino, Ivaltina, & Palmira Dos Santos Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Marias funeral services will be private for the immediate family only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020