Maria L. Sousa, 77, wife of Arnaldo M. Sousa, died at home Thu 11/26. Born in Mosteiros, St Michael, Azores, daughter of the late Francisco D & Diamantina (Pavao) Raposo, she emigrated to Fall River in the late 1960s. She worked in the local textile industry for many years, retiring in the late 1990s. She enjoyed housekeeping and gardening. Besides her husband, of 48 years, she leaves: 2 sisters, Maria DeCeu Silva & Natalia Melo both of Fall River; a grandson, Dawson Sousa, of Fall River;and severalnephews/nieces/godchildren, including her caregiver, Diamantina "Tina" Fernandes. Mother of the late Gary Sousa. Sister of the late Manuel & Helder Raposo. Calling Hours in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, Monday 5-7. Mask-wearing (covering both nose & mouth) and distancing required. Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church T Tuesday at 10 am. Gathering at funeral home Tuesday morning prior to mass and at cemetery following mass are private. Due to the pandemic, those with flu-like symptoms or compromised health are kindly urged to convey sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that family receive online condolences, please submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
.