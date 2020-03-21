|
Maria O. 'Cecilia' (Chaves) do Rego, age 93, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Capelas, So Miguel, Aores, Maria was the daughter of the late Joo Medeiros Chaves and the late Maria do Carmo (Ponte) Chaves, and the beloved wife of the late Jose Vieira do Rego. Prior to retiring, Maria worked as a sewing machine operator for the former Granite Mfg. Company, and was a parishioner of Santo Christo Church. She is survived by her son: Joseph Manuel Rego of Fall River; her daughter: Lydia Rego-Gendreau (husband Gerard) of Somerset; her sister: Maria Lidia Chaves Medeiros of So Paulo, Brazil; nieces & nephews. Maria was the sister of the late James Medeiros Chaves and Odelia Chaves Medeiros. Due to the new restrictions implemented by the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Marias funeral services will be Private for the Immediate family. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 21, 2020