Maria Rogers
Maria 'Mae' (Andrade) Rogers, age 96, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Manuel B. and Mary (Motta) Andrade and wife of the late Ernest Rogers. She was a former member of the Somerset Garden Club, St. Thomas More Choir, Classy Ladies Club and the Fall River Country Club. She is survived by her son Steven Rogers (wife Janice) of Marion, grandchildren: Jeffrey Rogers of Fall River, and Andrew Rogers of Melrose, MA and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Stella Bucher, Alice Castro, and Leonora DeMello. Private funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
