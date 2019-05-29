|
Maria (Pavao) Santos, 88, of Fall River passed away at Southpointe Rehab Center, Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the widow of Manuel Santos. She was born in St. Michael, Azores, a daughter of the late Joao and Louisa (Carvalho) Pavao and had lived in the Fall River area. She was employed as a sewing machine operator at Arkay Pants for 20 years and as a housekeeper at Portsmouth Abbey School. Mrs. Santos enjoyed sewing, working in her garden, and cooking for and spending time with her family. Survivors include 2 daughters: Maria Reid, Silvana Mace, 3 grandchildren: Heather Reid, Jordan Mace, and Evan Mace, and several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late James C. Reid, IV and sister of the late Manuel Pavao, Bento Pavao, Joao Pavao, Antonio Pavao, Jose Pavao, Guilherme Pavao, Custodio Pavao, and Alfred Pavao. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday at 9 AM from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 2064 S Main Street, Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Parish, S Main St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6 | 8 P.M. www.Oliveira FuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on May 29, 2019