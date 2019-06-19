|
Maria Jose Sousa, 76, wife of Jose Torres Sousa, died Sat 6/15 at Fall River HealthCare. Born in St Michael, Azores, daughter of the late Manuel M & Maria S (Almeida) Teves, she lived in Fall River most of her life. Employed in the local textile industry for about 24 years until her retirement in 2004, she was also a member of ILGWU (now UNITE). Throughout her life she enjoyed music, flowers and reading. Besides her husband, she leaves: 3 children, Susana M. Lincoln of Clearwater FL, Ana M Cook (husband Justin) of Linthicum MD, & Mario J Sousa (wife Rachel) of Fall River; 4 brothers, Jose & Dinarte Teves of Alberta Canada, Manuel & Joao Teves of Westport; 7 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; several nieces & nephews. Funeral Fri at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Espirito Santo Church at 9. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Thurs 5-8. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marias memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on June 19, 2019