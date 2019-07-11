Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria T. Fragata


1944 - 2019
Maria T. Fragata Obituary
Maria T. (Bettencourt) Fragata, 74, of Fall River, wife of the late Jose M. Fragata, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born in St.Michael, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Jose A. and Helena (Carvalho) Bettencourt. She cherished spending time with her family and grand puppies. She enjoyed telling a joke or two and having a glass of red wine. Her hobbies included gardening and reading books. She leaves four children, Joseph Fragata, Theresa Kanuse (husband Steven), Helen Oliveira (husband Dennis) and Tanya Fragata (fiance Aaron Correira); A loving grandson, D.J. Oliveira; Two sisters, Maria dos Anjos Cabral and Germana Cabral; nieces and nephews and her adored cat Lucky. She was the sister of the late Maria Medeiros and Dimas, Manuel and Jose Bettencourt. Her visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River. Her funeral will be held Monday at 8:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at Santo Christo Church at 9:00 A.M. Burial, St.Patrick Cemetery. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 11, 2019
