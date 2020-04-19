|
|
Mariana (Medeiros) Elizardo, age 82, passed away at Morton Hospital on April 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Manuel P. Elizardo. Born in Furnas, St. Michael, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Maria do Carmo (Elizardo) Medeiros. Along with her husband she is survived by her sons Angelo Elizardo of Dighton and Steven Elizardo of Fall River; brother Angelo P. Elizardo of Taunton; sister Margaret Rego of Fall River; grandchildren: Bethany, Samantha, Gregory, Amber, Sarah, Steven Seth; great-grandchild: Alana; as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2020