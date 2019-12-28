The Herald News Obituaries
Mariana R Pavao, 85, widow of Francisco Pavao, died Thu 12/26 at home after a long illness. Born in Bretanha, St Michael, Azores, daughter of the late Jose Rebelo & Maria Albernaz, she emigrated to Fall River in 1973, and lived in Westport for the past two years. She worked at Shelburne Shirt for 23 years, retiring in 1986. Mother of Maria Manuela Estacio (husband Francisco) and Cindy Pavao both of Westport, Luis Pavao (wife Donna) of Fall River, Margaret Nicolosi (husband Angelo) of Dartmouth, and the late Francisco A Pavao. Sister of Rosa Carvalho & Belmira Duarte both of St Michael, Margarida Caetano of Canada, and the late Jose Rebelo & Maria Rodrigues. She also leaves 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Espirito Santo Church at 9. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday 5-7 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 28, 2019
